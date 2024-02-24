Previous
Wings by berelaxed
Photo 3283

Wings

Sunshine on the Wing

silently,
a bird
of feathered
sunshine
lifts, blurred
wings furled,
softly caressing
the air

This morning we have had visits from our Bluebird friends who seem to have adopted the yellow Pine Warblers into their gang. Their colors together made me think of Ukraine mired in war but their blue and yellow flag still waves.

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy, damp and cool. We went to a winter farmer's market in Hingham and came home with mushrooms grown by a local resident, lovely greens, local honey and some yummy baked goods.

All hands cozy
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
899% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise