Wings

Sunshine on the Wing



silently,

a bird

of feathered

sunshine

lifts, blurred

wings furled,

softly caressing

the air



This morning we have had visits from our Bluebird friends who seem to have adopted the yellow Pine Warblers into their gang. Their colors together made me think of Ukraine mired in war but their blue and yellow flag still waves.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy, damp and cool. We went to a winter farmer's market in Hingham and came home with mushrooms grown by a local resident, lovely greens, local honey and some yummy baked goods.



All hands cozy