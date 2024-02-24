silently,
a bird
of feathered
sunshine
lifts, blurred
wings furled,
softly caressing
the air
This morning we have had visits from our Bluebird friends who seem to have adopted the yellow Pine Warblers into their gang. Their colors together made me think of Ukraine mired in war but their blue and yellow flag still waves.
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy, damp and cool. We went to a winter farmer's market in Hingham and came home with mushrooms grown by a local resident, lovely greens, local honey and some yummy baked goods.