Tonight's Meal

We went to a winter farmer’s market yesterday in a close by town. There were lots of greens, root vegetables, bakery items, dried homemade pasta, local honey, mushrooms and dumplings among other tasty items. I made dinner tonight using the lovely oyster mushrooms, delicious greens and salad turnips, hakurei, which can be eaten raw. We also bought some frozen dumplings that were yummy. A quick, delicious and healthy Sunday night meal.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cold.



All hands cozy