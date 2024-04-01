Ireland Day Two

To start the day we revisited the updated Burren Museum and Information Center and ruined church in Kilfenora. We watched two Jack Daws building a nest and visited a small Holy Well.



Then we decided to visit the enormous limestone area called The Burren, a landscape that drew us back again after our first visit in 2019. The weather was unbelievably grand today, a perfect day for a three hour walk among the limestone area of other worldly rocks and dry constructed stone walls.



The vast, moon-like Burren in County Clare is one of Ireland's most compelling landscapes. Here, cool grey rock etched with crevices and cracks tumbles down to the wild blue Atlantic Ocean. The result is one of nature's most extraordinary phenomena: a huge rocky pavement dotted with rock formations, caves and fossils, as well as an incredible array of flowers, from native species to Arctic, Alpine and Mediterranean plants.



We climbed quite a distance up the 180 meter stepped limestone ‘hill’ called Mullaghmore. It was just the best day, the views, the stones, the wall, the weather! We finished the day with a visit to a favorite pub in Doolin, Gus O’ Connor’s for dinner.



For the Record

This day came in with a shower, then the most perfect Irish weather you could ask for!!





All hands so happy