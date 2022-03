The first blossoms ever on our Greengage tree

An early stride by the sea before the rain -

I took close to 50 snaps - the locals are swimming before sitting with their Sketto & tavli -

the fisherman are being patient with their lines -

mornings are one of my favourite times.



I walk through my gate and immediately spot the tiny white flowers covering the twigs of our plum tree to be

A hop skip and jump - I open my camera …

and ‘voila’



The storm is here, I’m told it will be over by morning.

My garden says ‘thank you’.