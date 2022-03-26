Happy hibiscus

Symbolising romance, love and affection and considered good luck in attracting love.



I wonder if hibiscus tea has the same affect?



I’ve kept them in our garden because the bees love them. Although there wasn’t a bee to be seen today. Brrrrrr too cold



Interesting that the flowers are odourless



I still love them though, so vibrant they just pop with colour on the green bush’s.