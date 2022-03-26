Previous
Happy hibiscus by beverley365
90 / 365

Happy hibiscus

Symbolising romance, love and affection and considered good luck in attracting love.

I wonder if hibiscus tea has the same affect?

I’ve kept them in our garden because the bees love them. Although there wasn’t a bee to be seen today. Brrrrrr too cold

Interesting that the flowers are odourless

I still love them though, so vibrant they just pop with colour on the green bush’s.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
