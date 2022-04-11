Sign up
106 / 365
Smiley freesias
I pop these bulbs in a few pots every February and Voilà
I love the fragrance and I love the fact that they are really old in fact my dads.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
11th April 2022 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Tags
ilovespring
