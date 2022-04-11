Previous
Smiley freesias by beverley365
106 / 365

Smiley freesias

I pop these bulbs in a few pots every February and Voilà
I love the fragrance and I love the fact that they are really old in fact my dads.
Beverley

@beverley365
