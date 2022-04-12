Previous
‘Just Hanging about’ by beverley365
107 / 365

‘Just Hanging about’

My maintenance tasks are desperate after the the bad weather - so ‘Just begin’ 🤣😂

I’m telling myself the faster I get on with it
the faster I’ll be finished.

A really good days graft today.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
29% complete

essiesue
HAPPY wind chimes! All of us need all the calming music we can get, wind chimes or otherwise!
April 12th, 2022  
