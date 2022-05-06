Sign up
131 / 365
A Celebration of life 🙏
Elia Tavrou, Neo Chorio,
High on the mountain overlooking the sea we said farewell to a dear friend.
A gentle breeze with blistering sunshine ☀️
Bob Dylan in the background - so happy to have my thick sun hat and cotton shawl and spf 50
A day of tears, laughter, music, togetherness, sharing wonderful stories and funnies and making new friends.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
