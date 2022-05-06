Previous
A Celebration of life 🙏 by beverley365
131 / 365

A Celebration of life 🙏

Elia Tavrou, Neo Chorio,
High on the mountain overlooking the sea we said farewell to a dear friend.

A gentle breeze with blistering sunshine ☀️
Bob Dylan in the background - so happy to have my thick sun hat and cotton shawl and spf 50

A day of tears, laughter, music, togetherness, sharing wonderful stories and funnies and making new friends.

6th May 2022 6th May 22

Beverley

