Over the mountain I go……. by beverley365
132 / 365

Over the mountain I go…….

Latsi is breathtaking!

driving down the wonderful undulating narrow road, up and down, slowly taking the sharp narrow turns. And breath…

It’s 40mins from home although honestly I’m quite a calm slow driver, frustrating for others
but for me it’s enjoying the journey not just the destination
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
36% complete

