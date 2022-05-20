Sign up
145 / 365
An apple a day - Keeps the doctors away.
I was happy to see 9 baby apples on the tree with possibly more this morning 🤩
This tree has really blossomed this spring, grown from a pip, last year had 5 tiny fruits
What ever we have this year will be
‘simply wonderful’
20th May 2022
20th May 22
1
0
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
145
photos
15
followers
21
following
39% complete
Tags
happy
,
vibes
bkb in the city
Very nice
May 20th, 2022
