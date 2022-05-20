Previous
An apple a day - Keeps the doctors away. by beverley365
145 / 365

An apple a day - Keeps the doctors away.

I was happy to see 9 baby apples on the tree with possibly more this morning 🤩

This tree has really blossomed this spring, grown from a pip, last year had 5 tiny fruits

What ever we have this year will be
‘simply wonderful’


20th May 2022 20th May 22

Beverley

beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
May 20th, 2022  
