Previous
Next
Yippee I arrive in Beauvais by beverley365
150 / 365

Yippee I arrive in Beauvais

Words simply don’t describe my happiness and joy to be with my sons.
The wine is open - the gnocchi almost ready

Being with out wifi is the most weird feeling?
Honestly I rather liked it….

Whilst I’ve taken 100’s + of photos the action of my daily 365 uploading Ive truly missed - I missed seeing your photos too
there a great source of inspiration.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise