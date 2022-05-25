Sign up
Yippee I arrive in Beauvais
Words simply don’t describe my happiness and joy to be with my sons.
The wine is open - the gnocchi almost ready
Being with out wifi is the most weird feeling?
Honestly I rather liked it….
Whilst I’ve taken 100’s + of photos the action of my daily 365 uploading Ive truly missed - I missed seeing your photos too
there a great source of inspiration.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
