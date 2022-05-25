Yippee I arrive in Beauvais

Words simply don’t describe my happiness and joy to be with my sons.

The wine is open - the gnocchi almost ready



Being with out wifi is the most weird feeling?

Honestly I rather liked it….



Whilst I’ve taken 100’s + of photos the action of my daily 365 uploading Ive truly missed - I missed seeing your photos too

there a great source of inspiration.