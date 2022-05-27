Previous
Maverick
Maverick

I am beyond excited 😆
I’m a huge TC fan.

What an incredible experience - 4DX

The cinema was moving, it was windy, it gently sprayed water - it hot then cold,
honestly we felt like we were taking off

Truly awesome! Absolutely top film.
Beverley

