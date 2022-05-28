Previous
Next
Walking through the park by beverley365
153 / 365

Walking through the park

We’re on our way home - glorious weather

We’ve been to a specific artist shop, oh my goodness I could spend the day there 😆
On 4 floors?



28th May 2022 28th May 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise