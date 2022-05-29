Previous
Sacré Cœur - Paris by beverley365
154 / 365

Sacré Cœur - Paris

We jumped on the metro and walked - and walked. I walk around here every visit - today it was exceptionally busy - that’s good.
Beautiful atmosphere

17.3 km later we relaxed with a cider and Galette
( a French savoury crispy flat pancake )
29th May 2022

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
