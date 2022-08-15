Previous
Bank holiday Monday by beverley365
229 / 365

Bank holiday Monday

A perfect place to settle into office mode.
Soooo much to do..
plan your work - work your plan! Just do it Beverley 🤪
Good shade - good coffee - Happy staff.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
