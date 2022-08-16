Previous
Will it Rain? Oh boy do we need it…. by beverley365
230 / 365

Will it Rain? Oh boy do we need it….

It didn’t.
It floated past..
Interesting colours and fluffiness…
Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
