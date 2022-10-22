Sign up
245 / 365
Eco Jardin
It’s so impressive to see families, teenagers and kids following these guidelines.
These green areas are well maintained
I walk through here most mornings on route to the atelier…. children skipping along, laughing and helping mum with shopping or the pram.
This parc has a natural swimming pool - i was here in June, they have 3 lifeguards, 1 hr slots for swimming, paddling, also swimming instruction.
An outside gym, herb garden with plenty of seating.
This is Paris with huge challenges just like every major city in the world but they are moving forward.
it’s also about the community…. I feel a strong family energy, warmth & kindness.
I’ll capture these feelings….
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
365
365
iPhone 6
iPhone 6
Taken
22nd October 2022 4:52pm
