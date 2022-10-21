Previous
Such fun 🤩 by beverley365
244 / 365

Such fun 🤩

Whilst challenging - this project is seriously fun!

I’m so grateful to be helping.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
66% complete

