The island of love by beverley365
Photo 457

The island of love

Petra tou Romiou - Aphrodites rock

According to the legend, the Ancient Greek Goddess of Love and Beauty - Aphrodite - was born of the sea foam here. Legend tells that she rose from the waves and was escorted on a shell to this beach
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Beverley

