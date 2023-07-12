Sign up
Previous
Photo 460
Love my early mornings
Kinda my thinking time, creative thoughts & simply getting focused for the new day.
I feel very grateful ‘ for simply being’.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Wylie
ace
I agree about mornings, but its just too cold atm!!
July 12th, 2023
