Photo 463
Winding down after a lot of excitement.
MI7 arrived in pafos, I bet I was the first to buy a ticket, first showing 5pm not quite sure how I contained my excitement oh boy what a great action movie.
I was thrilled to catch the sunset on my way home.
PS: MI7 = mission impossible 7
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
