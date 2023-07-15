Sign up
Photo 465
Beginning to cool down… whew 😅
I’m grateful for keeping a happy disposition
and moving slowly, calmly and going with the flow.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Tags
hot
,
extreme
,
day.
,
heat.
,
lovelife
