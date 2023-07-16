Sign up
Previous
Photo 466
Sunday Sunday so good to me 🎵🎶
I loved the mamas & papas…
When I was going my morning photos
the song popped into my head.
I’m in slow motion today ….
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
487
photos
26
followers
34
following
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
16th July 2023 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pafos
,
swimming.
,
beachtime.
Harry J Benson
ace
Good summery photo
July 16th, 2023
