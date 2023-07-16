Previous
Sunday Sunday so good to me 🎵🎶 by beverley365
Photo 466

Sunday Sunday so good to me 🎵🎶

I loved the mamas & papas…
When I was going my morning photos
the song popped into my head.

I’m in slow motion today ….
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
127% complete

Harry J Benson ace
Good summery photo
July 16th, 2023  
