Catch of the day by beverley365
Catch of the day

when I got home and spotted the fisherman’s catch I was thrilled.

It amazes me that quite often it’s the photos I didn’t focus on that are my best.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Beverley

ace
beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent candid capture that tells a story.
August 20th, 2023  
