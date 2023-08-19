Sign up
Previous
Photo 504
‘Balancing’ between the dusty palm trees
Such a lovely happy friendly guy, a chef at a local hotel.
I tried it a few weeks ago with him, I’d been swimming so didn’t have my camera,
It is harder than it looks.
You need to practice he said 🤪🤣
I had meant to upload this shot a few days ago, I have taken so many photos ….
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
9th August 2023 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
