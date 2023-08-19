Previous
‘Balancing’ between the dusty palm trees by beverley365
Photo 504

‘Balancing’ between the dusty palm trees

Such a lovely happy friendly guy, a chef at a local hotel.

I tried it a few weeks ago with him, I’d been swimming so didn’t have my camera,
It is harder than it looks.
You need to practice he said 🤪🤣

I had meant to upload this shot a few days ago, I have taken so many photos ….
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
138% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise