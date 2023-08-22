Sign up
Photo 507
A little bay of calm
Filled with warm happy memories
Sharing a bouy bobbing up and down listening to my son.
Cyprus has been our healing sanctuary
I’ll always be forever grateful.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
562
photos
29
followers
39
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
22nd August 2023 8:49am
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
August 22nd, 2023
