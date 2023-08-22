Previous
A little bay of calm by beverley365
A little bay of calm

Filled with warm happy memories
Sharing a bouy bobbing up and down listening to my son.
Cyprus has been our healing sanctuary
I’ll always be forever grateful.
Beverley

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
August 22nd, 2023  
