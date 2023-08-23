Previous
Snorkelling heaven

Tricky to get in, however so worth it.

Snorkelling is my battery charger when I’m on empty.
Although my toes are pretty bashed 🤣😂
( it happens when you have big feet 🤪)

I’m feeling very grateful today,
23rd August 2023

Beverley

beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
