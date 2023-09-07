This is my island in the sun ☀️

I was listening to Harry Belafonte sing this song this morning, it was released 1957 - before i was born.



On an island in the sun

We'll be playing and having fun

And it makes me feel so fine

I can't control my brain



We'll run away together

We'll spend some time forever

We'll never feel bad anymore



Things are difficult and scary on our island right now, very slowly calm is returning - it will take time.



I sit and manifest a positive happy healthy life for all who live here once again. 🙏😊

