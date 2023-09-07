Previous
This is my island in the sun ☀️ by beverley365
Photo 523

This is my island in the sun ☀️

I was listening to Harry Belafonte sing this song this morning, it was released 1957 - before i was born.

On an island in the sun
We'll be playing and having fun
And it makes me feel so fine
I can't control my brain

We'll run away together
We'll spend some time forever
We'll never feel bad anymore

Things are difficult and scary on our island right now, very slowly calm is returning - it will take time.

I sit and manifest a positive happy healthy life for all who live here once again. 🙏😊
7th September 2023

