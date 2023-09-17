Previous
A little storm & ‘POP’ the flowers woke up by beverley365
A little storm & ‘POP’ the flowers woke up

My fav playtime location
It’s so lovely to smell the flowers and see the bushes waking up - a little rain was just the ticket.
Beverley

Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
