Love under the moon by beverley365
Love under the moon

No two sunsets are ever the same
Between the tilt of the Earth and changes in the atmosphere, the conditions between us and the sun are slightly different each day and can result in major changes

A lover of sunsets is called an 'opacarophile'. This is me to a tee!
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Beverley

Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Bill Ososki ace
A tranquil shot, good job
September 19th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Looks very nice and peaceful!
September 19th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is serene and lovely!
September 19th, 2023  
