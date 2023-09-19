Sign up
Previous
Photo 535
Love under the moon
No two sunsets are ever the same
Between the tilt of the Earth and changes in the atmosphere, the conditions between us and the sun are slightly different each day and can result in major changes
A lover of sunsets is called an 'opacarophile'. This is me to a tee!
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
609
photos
39
followers
54
following
146% complete
View this month »
528
529
530
531
532
533
534
535
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
19th September 2023 6:00pm
Bill Ososki
ace
A tranquil shot, good job
September 19th, 2023
Jessica Eby
Looks very nice and peaceful!
September 19th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is serene and lovely!
September 19th, 2023
