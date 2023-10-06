Sign up
Previous
Photo 552
The harbour lights are beckoning
I’ve had a crazy chaotic fabulous day .
I managed to do what I set out to do…whew!
Whilst I took oodles of photos this one in particular feels how I feel - time to reflect, time to shine and time to be still & breathe.
Wonderful 🧡
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
4
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
626
photos
40
followers
53
following
151% complete
View this month »
Neil
ace
Lovely shot, fantastic calm at the end of the day.
October 6th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Beautiful shot
October 6th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
October 6th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful seascape
October 6th, 2023
