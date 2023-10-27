Previous
High on the hill - For the ‘Full moon’ by beverley365
Photo 573

High on the hill - For the ‘Full moon’

Hunters moon to light up the sky this weekend.
Sharing the evening with a lovely group of yogis
Sharing giggle’s, meditation, affirmations & warm kindness.

Soooo much fun
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Beverley

Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
