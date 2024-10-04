Previous
The life of a beautiful sweet smelling Rose bush by beverley365
The life of a beautiful sweet smelling Rose bush

Popping under the barrier to capture this bush is cheeky & fun.

The roses are in abundance with a really gorgeous scent.

Our little garden is absolutely blooming as well… as I walk in & out I smell them… magical

It’s a fabulous chilly Sunny morning, I appreciate the coolness and snugly clothes.

The simple things in life keep on giving.


Beverley

@beverley365
