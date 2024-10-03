Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 915
A simple rose
I spy a little black bug too…
There’s an uplifting freshness in the air,
autumn leaves are falling down… 🎶
I remember singing this song with the children at nursery school.
A beautiful wooly hat day… yippee
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1307
photos
111
followers
121
following
250% complete
View this month »
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
Latest from all albums
911
390
912
391
913
392
914
915
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st October 2024 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Neil
ace
Lovely to see roses still fresh into October.
October 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close