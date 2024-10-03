Previous
A simple rose by beverley365
A simple rose

I spy a little black bug too…

There’s an uplifting freshness in the air,
autumn leaves are falling down… 🎶
I remember singing this song with the children at nursery school.

A beautiful wooly hat day… yippee


3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Neil ace
Lovely to see roses still fresh into October.
October 3rd, 2024  
