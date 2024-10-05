Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 917
They just keep blooming…
One morning new buds are beginning to straighten up & open… a few days later they’re in full bloom.
The fragrance as beautiful as ever.
If anyone would have told I’d enjoy taking photos of roses I would have laughed out loud!!!
I guess as I walk past them daily, and yes … I appreciate their fragrance particularly and they’re beautiful…even the squished, droopy battered ones, it’s been fun!
The sun is shining, it’s pretty chilly & fresh
Ooo its a beautiful morning.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1312
photos
111
followers
121
following
251% complete
View this month »
910
911
912
913
914
915
916
917
Latest from all albums
392
914
393
915
394
916
395
917
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd October 2024 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous
October 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply beautiful !
October 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close