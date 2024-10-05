They just keep blooming…

One morning new buds are beginning to straighten up & open… a few days later they’re in full bloom.

The fragrance as beautiful as ever.



If anyone would have told I’d enjoy taking photos of roses I would have laughed out loud!!!



I guess as I walk past them daily, and yes … I appreciate their fragrance particularly and they’re beautiful…even the squished, droopy battered ones, it’s been fun!



The sun is shining, it’s pretty chilly & fresh

Ooo its a beautiful morning.

