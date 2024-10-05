Sign up
Previous
Photo 395
Learning new skills… back to school
A two day course on making puff pastry, techniques & Patisserie Parisian traditions.
Ooo these are Apple turnovers… yumminess
Christian took the photos, being away in the country for a couple of days I’m sure was lovely.
Chris really enjoys learning newness.
The top photo shows the technique of scoring the pastry… a delicate flowing movement.
Totally inspiring…
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1312
photos
111
followers
121
following
108% complete
View this month »
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
Latest from all albums
392
914
393
915
394
916
395
917
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The result - full of yumminess !!
October 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Delicious looking collage.
October 5th, 2024
