Previous
Learning new skills… back to school by beverley365
Photo 395

Learning new skills… back to school

A two day course on making puff pastry, techniques & Patisserie Parisian traditions.

Ooo these are Apple turnovers… yumminess

Christian took the photos, being away in the country for a couple of days I’m sure was lovely.
Chris really enjoys learning newness.

The top photo shows the technique of scoring the pastry… a delicate flowing movement.

Totally inspiring…
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
The result - full of yumminess !!
October 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Delicious looking collage.
October 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise