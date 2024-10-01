Sign up
Previous
Photo 391
Looking up…
After my mornings routine I end in Savanasa…
Looking up I see blue sky…
I see skies of blue
And clouds of white
The bright blessed day
The dark sacred night
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world
Louis Armstrong…
always inspiring.
Ooo It’s going to be a wonderful week…
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1304
photos
111
followers
121
following
107% complete
384
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
388
910
389
911
390
912
391
913
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st October 2024 11:05am
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and song.
October 1st, 2024
ELFord
ace
Yep this project is all about looking for the one moment of the day when you stop and admire it.
October 1st, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely capture and words.
October 1st, 2024
