Looking up… by beverley365
Photo 391

Looking up…

After my mornings routine I end in Savanasa…
Looking up I see blue sky…

I see skies of blue
And clouds of white
The bright blessed day
The dark sacred night
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world
Louis Armstrong…

always inspiring.
Ooo It’s going to be a wonderful week…
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Lovely capture and song.
October 1st, 2024  
ELFord ace
Yep this project is all about looking for the one moment of the day when you stop and admire it.
October 1st, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture and words.
October 1st, 2024  
