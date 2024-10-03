Sign up
Photo 393
Photo 393
Sooo happy to see her new friends…
I choose to stay whilst maële has her lessons no matter how long they are.
I listen to the singing, the music and yesterday the doors were wide open I could watch the ballet lessons discreetly. Wow!
Maële is also learning the harp… this is a Saturday morning…mum takes her.
There’s a community buzz of kindness, all nationality’s of children being children.
There are No phones allowed…
so the children talk to each other, if early I saw a group making sculptures out of plasterciné…which maële joined, some sit and draw…
Maëlle either reads or writes with me.
The french education system and support for all children is amazing.
I feel fuelled with smiles when we leave.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture, she seems filled with joy.
October 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely candid , and her expression of happiness in seeing her friends !
October 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of this happy little girl.
October 3rd, 2024
