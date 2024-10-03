Previous
Sooo happy to see her new friends…

I choose to stay whilst maële has her lessons no matter how long they are.
I listen to the singing, the music and yesterday the doors were wide open I could watch the ballet lessons discreetly. Wow!

Maële is also learning the harp… this is a Saturday morning…mum takes her.

There’s a community buzz of kindness, all nationality’s of children being children.

There are No phones allowed…

so the children talk to each other, if early I saw a group making sculptures out of plasterciné…which maële joined, some sit and draw…
Maëlle either reads or writes with me.

The french education system and support for all children is amazing.

I feel fuelled with smiles when we leave.
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture, she seems filled with joy.
October 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely candid , and her expression of happiness in seeing her friends !
October 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of this happy little girl.
October 3rd, 2024  
