Sooo happy to see her new friends…

I choose to stay whilst maële has her lessons no matter how long they are.

I listen to the singing, the music and yesterday the doors were wide open I could watch the ballet lessons discreetly. Wow!



Maële is also learning the harp… this is a Saturday morning…mum takes her.



There’s a community buzz of kindness, all nationality’s of children being children.



There are No phones allowed…



so the children talk to each other, if early I saw a group making sculptures out of plasterciné…which maële joined, some sit and draw…

Maëlle either reads or writes with me.



The french education system and support for all children is amazing.



I feel fuelled with smiles when we leave.