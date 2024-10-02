Sign up
Photo 392
Photo 392
Beautiful oak…
I love sitting at Brett’s high desk the patterns and touch is inspiring before I even pick up my pen.
October too soon, I’m back on my decluttering, sharing mission and have set myself a personal goal. Speed being no:1
A brolly day for sure, Wednesday is a too busy of a day for maële, but we’ll stride along and pick a few conkers on route.
I use the time waiting whilst she’s in music or dance class to write and of course ‘day dream’.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1306
photos
111
followers
121
following
107% complete
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
392
389
911
390
912
391
913
392
914
Views
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st October 2024 10:31am
