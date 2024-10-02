Previous
Beautiful oak… by beverley365
Beautiful oak…

I love sitting at Brett’s high desk the patterns and touch is inspiring before I even pick up my pen.

October too soon, I’m back on my decluttering, sharing mission and have set myself a personal goal. Speed being no:1

A brolly day for sure, Wednesday is a too busy of a day for maële, but we’ll stride along and pick a few conkers on route.

I use the time waiting whilst she’s in music or dance class to write and of course ‘day dream’.



Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
