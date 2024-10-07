Sign up
Photo 397
Les Puces de Paris Saint-Ouen… à Sunday morning wander…
The fifth most popular tourist site in France,
Is the Paris Saint-Ouen Flea Market is the largest concentration of antique and second-hand dealers in the world, with over 5 million visitors per year.
Open only sat /sun… on an incredible 5 hectares
I enjoyed a couple of hours on the periphery
It was fun! I went mainly to get a feel of prices.
The displays were amazing… the atmosphere buzzy and sellers very friendly and chatty.
I loved this unicorn! The first thing I saw as arriving… the horn was beautiful.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1316
photos
111
followers
121
following
108% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th October 2024 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How wonderful, I would love to browse around there.
October 7th, 2024
