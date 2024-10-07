Previous
Les Puces de Paris Saint-Ouen… à Sunday morning wander…
Les Puces de Paris Saint-Ouen… à Sunday morning wander…

The fifth most popular tourist site in France,

Is the Paris Saint-Ouen Flea Market is the largest concentration of antique and second-hand dealers in the world, with over 5 million visitors per year.

Open only sat /sun… on an incredible 5 hectares
I enjoyed a couple of hours on the periphery

It was fun! I went mainly to get a feel of prices.

The displays were amazing… the atmosphere buzzy and sellers very friendly and chatty.

I loved this unicorn! The first thing I saw as arriving… the horn was beautiful.
Beverley

Diana ace
How wonderful, I would love to browse around there.
October 7th, 2024  
