Raindrops on roses & whiskers on kittens… by beverley365
Photo 919

Raindrops on roses & whiskers on kittens…

Loved a moments memories of this film…

A sunny drizzly sunday… beautiful.

After a fast whiz to the farm stall for freshly picked wonky vegetables ha ha I relaxed and caught up on lessons.

After lots of hugs and a catch up with my son
I stopped ro capture the roses swaying gently in the breeze, the fragrance is divine.

Our little rose garden is surprisingly thriving once again… love it!
A lazy productive sunday.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Krista Mae
These are a few of my favorite things! Such a bright and beautiful capture.
October 7th, 2024  
Boxplayer
Beautiful beautiful, colour, shape and drops
October 7th, 2024  
Yao RL
What I admire is the comb of lazy and productive.
October 7th, 2024  
Diana
Beautifully captured, gorgeous colour and droplets.
October 7th, 2024  
Wylie
my favourite things :)
October 7th, 2024  
