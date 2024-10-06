Previous
Very dear… The heart of Paris by beverley365
Photo 918

Very dear… The heart of Paris

Perched 9 m high, on an imposing beige mast, the flamboyant, rotating and luminous organ, composed of 38,000 azulejos (earthenware tiles), lights up and goes out to the rhythm of the heartbeat.

I arrive at ‘Les Puces Paris Flea Market at St Ouen’. Fortunately the sun is shining… it’s Sooo big!

A bonus to discover 3 birds perched on the street light… ha ha
Beverley

@beverley365
ELFord ace
Tres Bien
October 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wow, that really wants to be seen doesn’t it
October 6th, 2024  
