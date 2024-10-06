Very dear… The heart of Paris

Perched 9 m high, on an imposing beige mast, the flamboyant, rotating and luminous organ, composed of 38,000 azulejos (earthenware tiles), lights up and goes out to the rhythm of the heartbeat.



I arrive at ‘Les Puces Paris Flea Market at St Ouen’. Fortunately the sun is shining… it’s Sooo big!



A bonus to discover 3 birds perched on the street light… ha ha