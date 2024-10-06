Sign up
Previous
Photo 918
Very dear… The heart of Paris
Perched 9 m high, on an imposing beige mast, the flamboyant, rotating and luminous organ, composed of 38,000 azulejos (earthenware tiles), lights up and goes out to the rhythm of the heartbeat.
I arrive at ‘Les Puces Paris Flea Market at St Ouen’. Fortunately the sun is shining… it’s Sooo big!
A bonus to discover 3 birds perched on the street light… ha ha
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1313
photos
111
followers
121
following
251% complete
911
912
913
914
915
916
917
918
914
393
915
394
916
395
917
918
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th October 2024 12:30pm
ELFord
ace
Tres Bien
October 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 6th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wow, that really wants to be seen doesn’t it
October 6th, 2024
