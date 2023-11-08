Sign up
Previous
Photo 585
It’s impossible to watch a sunset and not ‘dream’
This evening’s sunset was so gorgeous!
All but 3 chaps I had the bay to myself… amazingly wonderful.
Beautiful sunsets need cloudy skies.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
661
photos
53
followers
72
following
160% complete
578
579
580
581
582
583
584
585
579
580
76
581
582
583
584
585
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
8th November 2023 4:14pm
Boxplayer
ace
This is super dreamy
November 8th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful!
November 8th, 2023
