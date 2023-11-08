Previous
It’s impossible to watch a sunset and not ‘dream’ by beverley365
It’s impossible to watch a sunset and not ‘dream’

This evening’s sunset was so gorgeous!
All but 3 chaps I had the bay to myself… amazingly wonderful.
Beautiful sunsets need cloudy skies.

8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Beverley

beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Boxplayer ace
This is super dreamy
November 8th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful!
November 8th, 2023  
