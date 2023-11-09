Previous
Turtle party in the clouds by beverley365
Photo 586

Turtle party in the clouds

Silly times & fun times - playing with Mariam 11 & Kleopatra 10… so many giggles

T is for turtle
I’m a little turtle
I crawl so slow
I carry my house
Wherever I go
When I get tired
I put in my head, my legs & tail
And go to sleep…
* It’s soooo awesome to act your shoe size

9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Julie ace
This whole post made me smile!
November 9th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
November 9th, 2023  
