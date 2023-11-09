Sign up
Photo 586
Turtle party in the clouds
Silly times & fun times - playing with Mariam 11 & Kleopatra 10… so many giggles
T is for turtle
I’m a little turtle
I crawl so slow
I carry my house
Wherever I go
When I get tired
I put in my head, my legs & tail
And go to sleep…
* It’s soooo awesome to act your shoe size
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Julie
ace
This whole post made me smile!
November 9th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
November 9th, 2023
