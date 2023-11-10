Sign up
Photo 587
Photo 587
Time for a little R & R for a visiting group of fit athletic young men.
I was beyond exited to see so many on the pontoon, a wonderful feeling of respect and care for each other, lots of laughter and boy stuff filled the air.
I arrived at just the right time - meant to be
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
3
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
664
photos
54
followers
72
following
160% complete
View this month »
Agnes
ace
Beautiful shot
November 10th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding photo I love the silhouette
November 10th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Fabulous capture. Fav
November 10th, 2023
