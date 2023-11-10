Previous
Time for a little R & R for a visiting group of fit athletic young men. by beverley365
Photo 587

Time for a little R & R for a visiting group of fit athletic young men.

I was beyond exited to see so many on the pontoon, a wonderful feeling of respect and care for each other, lots of laughter and boy stuff filled the air.

I arrived at just the right time - meant to be
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful shot
November 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding photo I love the silhouette
November 10th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Fabulous capture. Fav
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise