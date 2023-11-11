Previous
And then there were three… by beverley365
Photo 588

And then there were three…

These beautiful fit boys from yesterdays sunset & today are a visiting football team in training, According to a knowledgeable security guard at a close by hotel.

And then there were three… Genesis immediately comes to mind, late 70’s
Oh boy I was hypnotised by the music… and indeed Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins.

I went to an 11.11 portal awakening cocoa ceremony this evening - very interesting
maybe a few photos tomorrow
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise