Previous
Photo 588
And then there were three…
These beautiful fit boys from yesterdays sunset & today are a visiting football team in training, According to a knowledgeable security guard at a close by hotel.
And then there were three… Genesis immediately comes to mind, late 70’s
Oh boy I was hypnotised by the music… and indeed Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins.
I went to an 11.11 portal awakening cocoa ceremony this evening - very interesting
maybe a few photos tomorrow
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
0
0
Taken
11th November 2023 4:34pm
