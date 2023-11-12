Sign up
Photo 589
Leave nothing but footprints
I swim here most mornings super early with the locals before we all begin our day begins
sunrise is 6.10am my fav time of the day!
I may pop back to a beach at lunchtime or sunset for photos.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Call me Joe
ace
👌👌👌
November 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love the gentle waves approaching the shoreline and all the sparkles, beautiful capture and title.
November 12th, 2023
