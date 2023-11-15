Previous
Scattered clouds passing clouds by beverley365
Photo 592

Scattered clouds passing clouds

I’m so grateful we had a couple of gentle showers here in the west of the island. The fruit trees have perked up enormously and the dust has been washed away.

Sea temperature 25’ - perfect.

I took this photo yesterday a wonderful rolling crashing splashing sea.
I then sat close to a lovely couple, they come here for heat and say it’s cheaper than being in the uk in the colder months, I hear this a lot.
Why do you take so many photos? What do you do with them? I laughed I’ve been asked this a lot… I love my caméra ‘dot’ it was a special gift. I share my best photos with the world! It’s my Ikigai
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise