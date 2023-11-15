Scattered clouds passing clouds

I’m so grateful we had a couple of gentle showers here in the west of the island. The fruit trees have perked up enormously and the dust has been washed away.



Sea temperature 25’ - perfect.



I took this photo yesterday a wonderful rolling crashing splashing sea.

I then sat close to a lovely couple, they come here for heat and say it’s cheaper than being in the uk in the colder months, I hear this a lot.

Why do you take so many photos? What do you do with them? I laughed I’ve been asked this a lot… I love my caméra ‘dot’ it was a special gift. I share my best photos with the world! It’s my Ikigai