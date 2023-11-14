Sign up
Previous
Photo 591
Make time to exercise, even when your super busy.
It’s so much more fun when you get a friend to join you. Walking, talking, laughing, Oooo giggling and sharing silliness
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
161% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
silliness
,
walking.
,
exercise.
,
laughing.
,
talking.
Junan Heath
ace
Great pov and shot!
November 14th, 2023
