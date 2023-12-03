Previous
Happy Sunday Blues… by beverley365
Happy Sunday Blues…

I haven’t touched colour because it’s sooo harmonious & serene, I couldn’t see where the sea & sky kiss - almost on the photo…
A beautiful chilly swim earlier and I’m set for the new day. Planning a busy & fun week always positive.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
